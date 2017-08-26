Download App
kavya kavya

साहिल खान ने गणेश चतुर्थी पर डाली फोटो, लोगों ने धर्म को लेकर पूछे सवाल

amarujala.com- Presented by: आकांक्षा सिंह

Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 02:56 PM IST
Style Actor Sahil Khan Trolled For Posting A Picture On Ganesh Chaturthi Slams A Fan

गणेश चतुर्थी शुरू हो गया है और बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज भी अपने-अपने घर गणपति बप्पा को ले आए हैं। 'स्टाइल' फिल्म के बंटी यानि साहिल खान ने भी बड़े धूमधाम के साथ बप्पा का स्वागत किया लेकिन कुछ लोगों को ये रास नहीं आया।

