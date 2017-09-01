राजामौली ने ‘बाहुबली’ प्रभास ही नहीं, इन एक्टर्स को भी बनाया सुपरस्टार
एस.एस. राजामौली किसी पहचान के मोहताज नहीं हैं। उन्होंने अपने 2 दशक लंबे करियर में करीब 11 फिल्में बनाई और एक फिल्म में एक्शन सीक्वेंस डिजाइन किया। राजामौली ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत टीवी के लिए सीरियल बनाकर की थी। यहीं से उन्होंने जूनियर एनटीआर को फिल्मी दुनिया में ब्रेक दिया। उन्होंने अपनी शुरुआती दोनों ही फिल्में एनटीआर को लेकर बनाई और एनटीआर जूनियर को सुपरस्टार बना दिया। राजामौली ने अपने करियर में 11 फिल्में की और आधे दर्शन से अधिक नए लड़कों को सुपरस्टार बनाया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानें, किन सुपरस्टार्स को राजामौली ने दिया था ब्रेक....
