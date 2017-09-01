Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

राजामौली ने ‘बाहुबली’ प्रभास ही नहीं, इन एक्टर्स को भी बनाया सुपरस्टार

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: श्रवण शुक्ला

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 10:16 PM IST
SS Rajamauli makes many Superstars, not only Prabhas

एस.एस. राजामौली किसी पहचान के मोहताज नहीं हैं। उन्होंने अपने 2 दशक लंबे करियर में करीब 11 फिल्में बनाई और एक फिल्म में एक्शन सीक्वेंस डिजाइन किया। राजामौली ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत टीवी के लिए सीरियल बनाकर की थी। यहीं से उन्होंने जूनियर एनटीआर को फिल्मी दुनिया में ब्रेक दिया। उन्होंने अपनी शुरुआती दोनों ही फिल्में एनटीआर को लेकर बनाई और एनटीआर जूनियर को सुपरस्टार बना दिया। राजामौली ने अपने करियर में 11 फिल्में की और आधे दर्शन से अधिक नए लड़कों को सुपरस्टार बनाया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानें, किन सुपरस्टार्स को राजामौली ने दिया था ब्रेक....

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

ss rajamauli student no.1

पॉलिटिक्स में एंट्री!

पॉलिटिक्स में एंट्री करेंगे कमल हासन, केरल के सीएम से की मुलाकात

Kamal Haasan will be join politics soon, says-will meet more politicians before I make my call

Most Viewed

मंदिर में ऐश्वर्या ने भेंट किए बाल! जानें क्या है इस वायरल तस्वीर का सच

aishwarya rai bachchan morphed photo viral on social media
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

आफताब ने महाराजा स्टाइल में की दूसरी शादी, हाथी पर बैठकर आए और ले गए दुल्हन

Aftab Shivdasani ties the knot again with wife Nin Dusanj see royal wedding inside photo
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

3 साल तक राम रहीम के आश्रम में इस सेलेब्रिटी ने फ्री में किया काम, अब दिया चौंकाने वाला बयान

Naveen Prakash of Bigg Boss 10 was a teacher in Ram Rahim Ashram for 3 years
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

‘विवेगम’ ने ‘बाहुबली’ को पछाड़ा, नहीं टिका ‘जेंटलमैन’, टूटे बॉक्स ऑफिस के सारे रिकॉर्ड

Ajit Kumar Starrer movie Vivegam beats Prabhas's Bahubali 2 in Box Office Collection
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top ten ghazals of dushyant kumar best poems of dushyant kumar dushyant kumar ki kavitayein
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - दुष्यंत कुमार की 10 ग़ज़लें - बेचैनी, खुलापन, बेलौस मस्ती से भरी हुईं

Tanhaa dil
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक शिवा कुमारी बता रही हैं दिल की उलझनें

remembering famous poet dushyant kumar on his birthday first september
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल - दुष्यंत कुमार की कविताओं में जो आग है वो उनके भीतर सुलग रही है

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!