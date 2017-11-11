Download App
राफिया नाज के फतवे पर बोले सोनू निगम, 'क्या सुपारी देने का काम कर रहे हैं?'

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 08:29 AM IST
sonu nigam statement on fatwa against rafia naaz

सिंगर सोनू निगम आजकल अपने गाने से ज्यादा अपनी बातों के के लिए चर्चा का विषय बनने लगे हैं। अब सोनू निगम ने रांची की राफिया नाज के योग कराने के खिलाफ जारी हुए फतवे की आलोचना की है। इस घटना के विरोध में उन्होंने वीडियो रिलीज कर कहा है कि फतवा देने वाला इंसान सुपारी देने का काम कर रहा है। योग को मजहब से नहीं जोड़ना चाहिए।

