ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से मिलने को बेताब हुई सोनम कपूर, शूटिंग खत्म होते ही पहुंची सिंगापुर

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 11:46 AM IST
एक्ट्रेस सोनम कपूर इन दिनों कुछ ज्यादा ही बिजी दिख रही हैं। हाल ही में वे फिल्म 'वीरे दी वेडिंग' की शूटिंग खत्म कर इतनी जल्दी में दिखाई दी कि सीधे सिंगापुर पहुंची जहां उनके ब्वॉयफ्रेंड उनका इंतजार कर रहे थे। खबर है फिल्म की शूटिंग खत्म होते ही जरा सा भी समय बर्बाद ना करते हुए सोनम फटाफट सिंगापुर के लिए रवाना हो गईं। 

 

