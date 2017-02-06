आपका शहर Close

Election-2017 Election-2017

अनिल कपूर की बेटी संग खुल्लम खुल्ला इश्क फरमा रहा ये बिजनेसमैन, कैमरों में कैद हुई नजदीकी

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 11:38 AM IST
sonam kapoor and anand ahooja spotted at art fair in delhi

सोनम कपूर वैसे तो बिजनेसमैन आनंद अहूजा को खुल्लम-खुल्ला डेट कर रही हैं। लेकिन अपने रिश्ते के बारे में दोनों ने कभी मीडिया से कुछ नहीं बोला है। हाल ही में दोनों को दिल्ली में लगे आर्ट फेयर में साथ घूमते देखा गया। यहां दोनों ने कई आर्टिस्ट के शो केस देखे।

Browse By Tags

sonam kapoor anand ahuja

महासंग्राम 2017

पंजाब चुनाव: जानिए किसी को पूर्ण बहुमत नहीं मिला तो क्या होगा विकल्प

Punjab Assembly election 2017, polling result on 11 march

