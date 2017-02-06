बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अनिल कपूर की बेटी संग खुल्लम खुल्ला इश्क फरमा रहा ये बिजनेसमैन, कैमरों में कैद हुई नजदीकी
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 11:38 AM IST
सोनम कपूर वैसे तो बिजनेसमैन आनंद अहूजा को खुल्लम-खुल्ला डेट कर रही हैं। लेकिन अपने रिश्ते के बारे में दोनों ने कभी मीडिया से कुछ नहीं बोला है। हाल ही में दोनों को दिल्ली में लगे आर्ट फेयर में साथ घूमते देखा गया। यहां दोनों ने कई आर्टिस्ट के शो केस देखे।
