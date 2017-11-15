बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मेकअप आर्टिस्ट की अचानक मौत से सदमे में सोनाक्षी, PHOTOS में देखिए दोनों की पर्सनल बॉन्डिंग
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Sonakshi Sinhas make up man Nilesh Parmar dies of cardiac arrest
{"_id":"5a0c19954f1c1bd9538bd55c","slug":"sonakshi-sinhas-make-up-man-nilesh-parmar-dies-of-cardiac-arrest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0915\u0905\u092a \u0906\u0930\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940, PHOTOS \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0928\u0932 \u092c\u0949\u0928\u094d\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 04:19 PM IST
बॉलीवुड की 'दबंग' गर्ल सोनाक्षी सिन्हा के मेकअप आर्टिस्ट निलेश परमार का दिल का दौरा पड़ने से मौत हो गई। 35 साल के निलेश न सिर्फ सोनाक्षी के पसंदीदा को-वर्कर थे, बल्कि उनके माता-पिता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा और पूनम सिन्हा के भी करीबी थे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0bbe8b4f1c1b9e678bb9c2","slug":"vidya-balan-slams-a-journalist-who-was-trying-to-her-fat-shame","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u093e\u092a\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0915 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- '\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u091a \u092c\u0926\u0932\u094b\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a0c09444f1c1bce408b6d0f","slug":"dawood-ibrahim-might-have-thrown-his-protection-cover-around-nadeem-after-gulshan-kumar-murder-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0925\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0940\u0924\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0926\u0940\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930, \u0917\u0941\u0932\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a0572324f1c1b8e698ba7c2","slug":"when-bollywood-actors-lost-control-while-shooting-intimate-scenes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0915\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b, \u0915\u091f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"5a06857e4f1c1b8d698babb2","slug":"film-ittefaq-box-office-collection-of-one-week","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u0915\u093e '\u0907\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092b\u093e\u0915' \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093e\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a0187b04f1c1bc8678b9d4a","slug":"sonakshi-sinha-and-sidharth-malhotra-film-ittefaq-day-4-box-office-collection-is-18-30-crores","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 '\u0907\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092b\u093e\u0915' \u0938\u0947 3 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u090f, \u091a\u094c\u0925\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094c\u0928\u0915 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a0023184f1c1b9f678b98a2","slug":"sonakshi-sinha-and-sidharth-malhotra-starrer-film-ittefaq-day-3-box-office-collection-is-6-05-crores","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0916\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093e \u2018\u0907\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092b\u093e\u0915\u2019, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!