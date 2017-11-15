Download App
मेकअप आर्टिस्ट की अचानक मौत से सदमे में सोनाक्षी, PHOTOS में देखिए दोनों की पर्सनल बॉन्डिंग

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नोएडा

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 04:19 PM IST
Sonakshi Sinhas make up man Nilesh Parmar dies of cardiac arrest

बॉलीवुड की 'दबंग' गर्ल सोनाक्षी सिन्हा के मेकअप आर्टिस्ट निलेश परमार का दिल का दौरा पड़ने से मौत हो गई। 35 साल के निलेश न सिर्फ सोनाक्षी के पसंदीदा को-वर्कर थे, बल्कि उनके माता-पिता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा और पूनम सिन्हा के भी करीबी थे।

