तलाकशुदा ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से सोनाक्षी कर सकती हैं सगाई, पिता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा हुए नाराज
साल 2016 में बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सोनाक्षी सिन्हा और उनके ब्वॉयफ्रेंड बंटी सचदेव के खूब चर्चे रहे और अब खबर है कि 2017 में दोनों सगाई करने वाले हैं। आपको बता दें कि पिछले कई सालों से सोनाक्षी, बंटी सचदेव को डेट रही हैं।
