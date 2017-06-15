बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पति के साथ लवमेकिंग वीडियो में सोफिया ने लिखा 'ऊँ', लोग बोले- 'तुम्हें इलाज की जरूरत है'
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 12:35 PM IST
मॉडल से नन और फिर अल्लाह मां बनने वाली सोफिया हयात ने कल अपने 10 साल छोटे पति के साथ एक लव मेकिंग वीडियो शेयर किया था। इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए सोफिया ने ऊं शांति ऊं शब्द का इस्तेमाल किया।
