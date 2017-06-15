आपका शहर Close

पति के साथ लवमेकिंग वीडियो में सोफिया ने लिखा 'ऊँ', लोग बोले- 'तुम्हें इलाज की जरूरत है'

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 12:35 PM IST
Sofia Hayat thrashed for using holy word Om in lovemaking video with husband

मॉडल से नन और फिर अल्लाह मां बनने वाली सोफिया हयात ने कल अपने 10 साल छोटे पति के साथ एक लव मेकिंग वीडियो शेयर किया था। इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए सोफिया ने ऊं शांति ऊं शब्द का इस्तेमाल किया।

