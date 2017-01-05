बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'सलमान तब तक महिलाओं को पसंद नही करते जब तक वो उनके काम ना आएं'
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 01:05 PM IST
मॉडल और पूर्व बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट सोफिया हयात, जिन्होंने हाल ही में नन बनकर खलबली मचा दी थी, उन्होंने सलमान खान को लेकर चौंकाने वाले खुलासे किए हैं।
