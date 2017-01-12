आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

राखी सावंत की शादी कराने के लिए खोजा जा रहा है 'सुयोग्य वर'

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 12:21 PM IST
Sofia Hayat in search of groom for Rakhi Sawant

हाल ही में सलमान खान पर चौंकाने वाले कमेंट करने के बाद मॉडल से नन बनी सोफिया हयात ने अब राखी सावंत को लेकर बड़ी बात कही है। सोफिया, जो राखी सावंत की अच्छी दोस्त हैं, उन्होंने कहा है कि वो चाहती हैं कि राखी इस साल शादी के बंधन में बंध जाएं और इसलिए वो उनके लिए लड़का तलाश रही हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sofia hayat rakhi sawant

एम्प्लॉ‍यबिलिटी टेस्ट Sponsored By

नौकरी के लिए इंजीनियरिंग के छात्रों को देना पड़ सकता है एम्प्लॉ‍यबिलिटी टेस्ट

Exit test might be mandatory for engineering students to determine employability

Most Viewed

पहली फिल्म से रातोंरात स्टार बनी थी ये हीरोइन, अब हो गई ऐसी फटेहाल

This one film wonder is leading miserable life now
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अभिषेक बच्चन ने सरेआम उड़ाया सलमान का मजाक, ठहाके लगा कर हंसीं ऐश्वर्या

abhishek bachchan fun with salman khan in front of aishwarya rai bachchan
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ये हीरोइन अचानक ही फिल्मों से हो गई थी गायब, संभाल रही है घर और बच्चे

What 'Kareeb' actress Neha is upto these days ?
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

पहली फिल्म से रातोंरात स्टार बनी थी ये हीरोइन, अब हो गई ऐसी फटेहाल

This one film wonder is leading miserable life now
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

'हां, मैंने पैसों की खातिर रचाया स्वयंवर', राखी का खुलासा

Got engaged to Elesh Parujanwala for money: Rakhi Sawant
  • शनिवार, 10 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

नन बनने के बाद और 'बेशर्म' हुई सोफिया, लेकिन फैंस को पसंद नहीं आ रहा ये हॉट अवतार

sofiya hayat share hot photo on instagram account
  • गुरुवार, 10 नवंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
हथेली में हैं ये न‌िशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

हथेली में हैं ये न‌िशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

VIRAL VIDEO: अपने मालिक की मौत पर फूट-फूट कर रोया ये घोड़ा

VIRAL VIDEO: अपने मालिक की मौत पर फूट-फूट कर रोया ये घोड़ा

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

﻿