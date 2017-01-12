बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
राखी सावंत की शादी कराने के लिए खोजा जा रहा है 'सुयोग्य वर'
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 12:21 PM IST
हाल ही में सलमान खान पर चौंकाने वाले कमेंट करने के बाद मॉडल से नन बनी सोफिया हयात ने अब राखी सावंत को लेकर बड़ी बात कही है। सोफिया, जो राखी सावंत की अच्छी दोस्त हैं, उन्होंने कहा है कि वो चाहती हैं कि राखी इस साल शादी के बंधन में बंध जाएं और इसलिए वो उनके लिए लड़का तलाश रही हैं।
