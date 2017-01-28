बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तीन नेशनल अवॉर्ड जीत चुका हीरो कैसे बना 'भयानक', 'रावण' और 'जल्लाद'
मिथुन चक्रवर्ती वाकई एक करिश्माई कलाकार हैं। वो चार दशकों से बॉलीवुड में हैं और इस दौरान उन्होंने 300 से भी ज्यादा फिल्में कीं, लेकिन आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि अपने पूरे करियर में मिथुन को तीन तीन नेशनल अवॉर्ड मिले, बावजूद इसके उनकी कई फिल्में फ्लॉप रहीं।
पहली ही फिल्म 'मृगया' के लिए उन्हें नेशनल अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित किया गया वहीं इसके बाद उनकी दो और फिल्मों 'तहादर कथा' (1992) और 'स्वामी विवेकानंद' (1998) के लिए नेशनल अवॉर्ड दिया गया।
