'साहो' में खतरनाक स्टंट करेंगी श्रद्धा कपूर, मिलेगा डबल डोज का तड़का
Shradhha Kapoor will perform dangerous stunts in Saaho, also she will see in Double Roll
प्रभास स्टारर 'साहो' के लिए श्रद्धा कपूर बेहद कड़ी मेहनत कर रही हैं। 'साहो' में श्रद्धा कपूर जोरदार स्टंट करती नजर आएंगी। यही नहीं, उनके रोल को लेकर नया खुलासा हुआ है, जिसके बारे में अगले स्लाइड्स में जान सकते हैं...
