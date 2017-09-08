Download App
'साहो' में खतरनाक स्टंट करेंगी श्रद्धा कपूर, मिलेगा डबल डोज का तड़का

श्रवण शुक्ला

08 Sep 2017
Shradhha Kapoor will perform dangerous stunts in Saaho, also she will see in Double Roll

प्रभास स्टारर 'साहो' के लिए श्रद्धा कपूर बेहद कड़ी मेहनत कर रही हैं। 'साहो' में श्रद्धा कपूर जोरदार स्टंट करती नजर आएंगी। यही नहीं, उनके रोल को लेकर नया खुलासा हुआ है, जिसके बारे में अगले स्लाइड्स में जान सकते हैं...

Shamsher was chanting gayatri mantra in the last minute
काव्य चर्चा

"शमशेर बहादुर सिंह ने अंतिम सांस गायत्री मंत्र के साथ ली"

famous poem of Bahadur Shah zafar
इरशाद

हिंदुस्तान में 'दफ़्न' न होने के अफ़सोस को बयां करती बहादुर शाह ज़फ़र की ग़ज़ल

Dehleez
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक यश किरण की सपनों और दहलीज़ की जद्दोजहद बयां करती उम्दा कविता

Your Story has been saved!