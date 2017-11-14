Download App
शाहिद के हाथ से निकला कटरीना के साथ फिल्म करने का मौका, अब ये होंगी एक्ट्रेस

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 09:38 AM IST
Shraddha kapoor replace katrina in the film batti gul meter chalu

'आशिकी टू' गर्ल श्रद्धा कपूर फिल्म 'हाफ गर्लफ्रेंड' के बाद अब फिल्म 'बत्ती गुल मीटर चालू' में नजर आ सकती हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि फिल्म में पहले कटरीना को लिया जा रहा था लेकिन कटरीना के पास डेट ना होने की वजह से फिल्म श्रद्धा कपूर की झोली में गिर सकती है।

Browse By Tags

shraddha kapoor katrina kaif shahid kapoor film batti gul meter chalu More ...

