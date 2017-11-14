शाहिद के हाथ से निकला कटरीना के साथ फिल्म करने का मौका, अब ये होंगी एक्ट्रेस
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Shraddha kapoor replace katrina in the film batti gul meter chalu {"_id":"5a0a67624f1c1bdb538bcfb2","slug":"shraddha-kapoor-replace-katrina-in-the-film-batti-gul-meter-chalu","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0915\u091f\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
'आशिकी टू' गर्ल श्रद्धा कपूर फिल्म 'हाफ गर्लफ्रेंड' के बाद अब फिल्म 'बत्ती गुल मीटर चालू' में नजर आ सकती हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि फिल्म में पहले कटरीना को लिया जा रहा था लेकिन कटरीना के पास डेट ना होने की वजह से फिल्म श्रद्धा कपूर की झोली में गिर सकती है।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.