'यो के हुआ ब्रो' की स्क्रिनिंग पर पहुंचीं रेखा, टिक गईं लोगों की नजरें
अपारशक्ति खुराना और शमिता शेट्टी की आने वाली वेब सीरीज 'यो के हुआ ब्रो' की कुछ करीबी दोस्तों के लिए स्पेशल स्क्रिनिंग रखी गई थी। जिसमें शिल्पा शेट्टी, बिपासा बसु और रेखा समेत कई बड़े स्टार्स ने शिरकत की। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें स्पेशल स्क्रिनिंग की कुछ स्पेशल तस्वीरें।
