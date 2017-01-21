आपका शहर Close

इस शख्स ने गिफ्ट में किंग खान को दिए जूते, लेकिन क्यों?

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 05:30 PM IST
इन दिनों बॉलीवुड के किंग खान अपनी आने वाली फिल्म 'रईस' को लेकर सुर्खियों में हैं। फिल्म के गानें, ट्रेलर और शाहरुख के डायलॉग्स खूब चर्चा बटोर रहे हैं। फिल्म में उनके डायलॉग्स के बहुत फैन नजर आने लगे हैं। आपको बता दें कि मुंबई के उपनगरीय इलाके में अपनी एक छोटी सी जूते की दुकान चलाने वाले श्याम बहादुर भी शाहरुख की 'रईस के डायलॉग्स के दीवाने हो गए हैं। उन्होंने अपनी दुकान के बाहर बोर्ड पर रईस के डायलॉग लिख कर टांग दिए हैं।

