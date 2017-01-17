रात 3 बजे मां से टेलीशॉपिंग पर बात करते हैं करण, जानिए किसने खोला राज
बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में शाहरुख खान और करण जौहर के दोस्ती के चर्चे काफी मशहूर हैं। हाल ही में अपनी ऑटोबायोग्राफी की लॉन्चिंग पर करण ने अपनी और किंग खान की दोस्ती पर कई बातें कहीं। और अब शाहरुख ने करण के बारे में एक दिलचस्प राज खोला है।
