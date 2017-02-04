जब शाहरुख ने चूमा हाथ और कहा कुछ ऐसा, शर्म से लाल हो गई वो और फिर...देखें वीडियो
बॉलीवुड के किंग खान की फिल्म 'रईस' ने अब तक करीब 150 करोड़ रुपये का कारोबार कर लिया है। फिल्म की सक्सेस से शाहरुख खान काफी खुश नजर आ रहे हैं। आपको बता दें कि रईस के प्रमोशन के लिए किंग खान ने बहुत मेहनत की थी। उन्होंने मुंबई से दिल्ली तक ट्रेन से सफर किया था और अब रईस की सफलता के बाद शाहरुख उन सभी लोगों का धन्यवाद कर रहे हैं जिन्होंने उनके फिल्म को सफलता की ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंचाने में मदद की है।
उन्होंने गुजरात के अहमदाबाद जाकर लघु और कुटीर उद्योग चलाने वाली कई महिलाओं से मुलाकात की और उनके साथ समय बिताया। उन्हीं में से एक महिला वर्कर के साथ शाहरुख ने रोमांस किया। शाहरुख का ये वीडियो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है।
