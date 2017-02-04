आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

जब शाहरुख ने चूमा हाथ और कहा कुछ ऐसा, शर्म से लाल हो गई वो और फिर...देखें वीडियो

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 11:24 AM IST
shahrukh khan with her female fan and his romance

बॉलीवुड के किंग खान की फिल्म 'रईस' ने अब तक करीब 150 करोड़ रुपये का कारोबार कर लिया है। फिल्म की सक्सेस से शाहरुख खान काफी खुश नजर आ रहे हैं। आपको बता दें कि रईस के प्रमोशन के लिए किंग खान ने बहुत मेहनत की थी। उन्होंने मुंबई से दिल्ली तक ट्रेन से सफर किया था और अब रईस की सफलता के बाद शाहरुख उन सभी लोगों का धन्यवाद कर रहे हैं जिन्होंने उनके फिल्म को सफलता की ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंचाने में मदद की है।

उन्होंने गुजरात के अहमदाबाद जाकर लघु और कुटीर उद्योग चलाने वाली कई महिलाओं से मुलाकात की और उनके साथ समय बिताया। उन्हीं में से एक महिला वर्कर के साथ शाहरुख ने रोमांस किया। शाहरुख का ये वीडियो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bollywood news bollywood news in hindi

यूपी का चुनावी रण

आगरा में निकला राहुल-अखिलेश का रोड शो, उमड़ी भारी भीड़

Congress SP road show in Agra

Most Viewed

ये पाॅपुलर हीराे ऐसा हो गया फटेहाल, फिल्में तो छोड़िए अब सीरियल में भी नहीं मिल रहा काम

chandrachur singh has no money and work
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

जब आपत्तिजनक हालत में मिली थी सनी लियोनी, पापा ने पकड़ लिया था रंगेहाथ

when sunny leone caught by her father
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Bdy Spcl: बहन की शादी के लिए 'बिग बॉस' का घर छोड़ आई थीं शमिता शेट्टी

birthday special story of shamita shetty
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top