शाहरुख ने शुरू की सलमान के साथ शूटिंग, फिल्म का First Look जारी

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 11:19 AM IST
shahrukh khan started shooting for tubelight

एक बार फिर सलमान खान और शाहरुख खान के बीच अच्छी दोस्ती हो गई है। पिछले कुछ समय से ये दोनों अक्सर साथ नजर आते हैं। कभी पार्टी तो कभी टेलीविजन शोज और अब बात फिल्मों में एकसाथ काम करने की भी हो गई है।

कांग्रेस का दांव

सिद्धू बोले- मैं पैदाइशी कांग्रेसी, पीएम पर बोलने से कतराए, बादल पर बरसे

i am born congressi, says navjot singh siddhu in first press confence after joining congress

