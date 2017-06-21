बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कुछ दिन पहले ऐसी दिखती थी शाहरुख की बेटी सुहाना, रातों-रात हो गई इतनी बड़ी
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 05:32 PM IST
शाहरुख खान
और उनकी बेटी
सुहाना खान
हाल ही में एक रेस्टोरेंट इनऑगरेशन में नजर आए थे। इस इनऑगरेशन पार्टी में सुहाना वन पीस और हाई हील्स पहनी हुई थी। सुहाना के इस स्टनिंग अवतार ने उन्हें रातों-रात स्टार बना दिया।
