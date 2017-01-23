आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

शाहरुख कर रहे ऐसा कारनामा, आमिर भी आज तक न कर पाए

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 12:40 PM IST
shahrukh is going to arrive delhi by train for raees promotion

बॉलीवुड के बादशाह यानि शाहरुख खान अपनी आने वाली फिल्म 'रईस' के प्रमोशन के लिए कुछ न कुछ नया करने में लगे हुए हैं। आपको बता दें कि इस बार वो अपनी दिल्ली में फिल्म का प्रमोशन करने के लिए ट्रेन से आने वाले हैं। अब तक ऐसा आमिर खान ने भी नहीं किया है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bollywood news bollywood news in hindi

यूपी का चुनावी दंगल

कांग्रेस-सपा गठबंधन बनने के पीछे प्रियंका गांधी का अहम रोल

UP election- who is behind the SP-Congress alliance?

Most Viewed

फिल्म में रेप सीन करने के बाद तीन रातों तक रोती रही ये एक्ट्रेस

raveena tandon come back from film the mother
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मनचले की शरारत, फेसबुक पर वायरल दीपिका का फेक गाउन

morphed picture of Deepika Padukone’s wardrobe malfunction is going viral
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड ने बाथटब में खींची इलियाना डीक्रूज की बोल्ड फोटो, लेकिन फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा..

Ileana D'cruz's nude photo inside bathtub goes viral
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top