'जिन्हें एक्टिंग नहीं आती उनकी फिल्म 100 करोड़ कमाती है' शाहिद ने किस पर साधा निशाना?
{"title_hn":"'\u091c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e 100 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948' \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u093e? ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 12:30 PM IST
शाहिद कपूर इन दिनों अपनी फिल्म 'रंगून' को लेकर काफी सुर्खियां बटोर रहे हैं। ट्रेलर देखकर लग रहा है कि उन्होंने फिल्म में दमदार एक्टिंग की है। उन्होंने अपनी अदाकारी के दम पर ही भारतीय सिनेमा में खास जगह बनाई है। ऐसे में उनका एक चौंकाने वाला बयान सामने आया है।
