VIDEO: जब स्मूच करते शाहिद-करीना का वीडियो हुआ था वायरल, क्या यही बनी अलगाव की वजह?

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 10:26 PM IST
shahid kapoor and kareena kapoor smooch video viral

आज करीना कपूर खान और शाहिद कपूर के रास्ते भले ही अलग-अलग हो चुके हों लेकिन एक जमाना वो था जब दोनों का अफेयर उफान पर था।

उस पर लीक हुए एक वीडियो ने दोनों की जिंदगी में ऐसा तूफान ला दिया जिसकी आहट आज भी उन दोनों को असहज कर देती होगी।

shahid kapoor smooch video

