'पैकअप' सुनते ही पैंट उतार देता है ये सुपरस्टार, खुद किया कबूल
Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 11:18 AM IST
अपनी बेबाकी और जबरदस्त सेंस ऑफ ह्यूमर के लिए मशहूर शाहरुख खान की निजी जिंदगी किसी से छिपी नहीं है। लेकिन हाल ही में शाहरुख ने अपना एक ऐसा सीक्रेट बताया है जिसके बारे में आप जानेंगे तो हैरान रह जाएंगे।
