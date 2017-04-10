आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

फेवरेट हीरोइन को सफेद साड़ी में देख फूट-फूटकर रोने लगा था ये डायरेक्टर

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: संगीता तोमर

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 05:02 PM IST
Sanjay Leela Bhansali cried on watching Asha Parekh in white saree, the hit girl auto biography

70 80 के दशक में फिल्मी इंडस्ट्री पर राज करने वाली आशा पारेख के करोड़ों दीवाने थे, लेकिन उनका एक दीवाना ऐसा भी था जो उनके दुखी होने पर दुखी हो जाता था और मन ही मन उनसे प्यार करता था। लेकिन उस वक्त तो ये फूट फूटकर रोने लगा जब इसने अपनी फेवरेट आशा पारेख सफेद साड़ी में लिपटे देखा।

और पढ़ें: अपनी मौत पर कोई तमाशा नहीं चाहता था ये सुपरस्टार, घरवालों को दी थी हिदायत
 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bollywood news in amar ujala bollywood news in hindi

ना'पाक' करतूत

पाक ने कुलभूषण जाधव को दी फांसी की सजा, भारत बोला- ये हत्या की साजिश

pakistan sentenced indian national kulbhushan jadhav to death

Most Viewed

बेटा-बेटी और पति की मौत के बाद ऐसी जिंदगी जी रहीं जगजीत सिंह की पत्नी, 27 साल से नहीं गाया गाना

gazal singer Jagjit Singh wife chitra singh com back for singing
  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

जब कुंवारी माधुरी दीक्षित से डायरेक्टर ने साइन करवाया 'नो प्रेग्नेंसी क्लॉज'

Madhuri Dixit no pregnancy clause by Subhash Ghai for Khalnayak, interesting facts
  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

पहली फिल्म में इतनी मजबूर थी ये हीरोइन, डायरेक्टर ने करवा डाले मनमाने सीन

Reena Roy hot intimate scene 'Zaroorat' movie, interesting and unknown facts
  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

Also View

पार्टी में बैकलेस ड्रेस पहनकर पहुंचीं करीना कपूर, सैफ अली खान घूरते रह गए

kareena kapoor khan backless dress photos viral
  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

बेटी के बिकनी सींस के बारे में जान अमृता सिंह के उड़े होश, लगा दिया बैन

Amrita Singh, ex wife of Saif Ali Khan puts a ban on daughter Sara wearing bikini in SOTY 2
  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

अपनी मौत पर कोई तमाशा नहीं चाहता था ये सुपरस्टार, घरवालों को दी थी हिदायत

Actor Raaj Kumar unknown and interesting facts, died of throat cancer
  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top