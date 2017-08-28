बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
परिवार संग संजय दत्त और अर्पिता खान ने बप्पा को किया विदा, देखें तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
sanjay dutt and arpita khan sharma with family celebrates Ganpati Visarjan
{"_id":"59a3a9764f1c1bb46b8b45ca","slug":"sanjay-dutt-and-arpita-khan-sharma-with-family-celebrates-ganpati-visarjan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u092a\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 12:31 PM IST
बॉलीवुड इन दिनों बप्पा के जश्न में डूबा हुआ है। कोई अपने बप्पा खुद बना रहा है तो कोई इस जश्न को लेकर बड़ी पार्टी दे रहा है। सभी इस उत्सव को अपने तरीके से मनाने में लगे हुए हैं।
संजय दत्त ने मान्यता और बच्चों के साथ खूब धूमधाम से गणपति विसर्जन किया वहीं सलमान खान की बहन अर्पिता ने भी पति आयुष शर्मा और बेटे आहिल के संग गणपति विसर्जन किया।
पढ़ें- मुकेश अंबानी ने मनाई गणेश चतुर्थी, उत्सव में दिखा बॉलीवुड हस्तियों का खास अंदाज
आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें इनकी कुछ खास तस्वीरें।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a3aaf14f1c1b246c8b45bd","slug":"shahrukh-khan-ignored-priyanka-chopra-at-the-ambani-bash","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59a3a7e64f1c1b82708b457b","slug":"actor-director-deepak-tijori-interesting-facts-on-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u0915 \u0924\u093f\u091c\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u091c\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0928\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u092f\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599fbe274f1c1b93608b4749","slug":"mithun-chakraborty-first-wife-and-bollywood-actress-helena-luke-now-disappear","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093f\u0925\u0941\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u092e\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"59a399d04f1c1bc8048b46d9","slug":"alia-bhatt-stuck-in-patiala-due-to-the-gurmeet-ram-rahim-singh-violence","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f \u092a\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0940\u0902, \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59a3a7e64f1c1b82708b457b","slug":"actor-director-deepak-tijori-interesting-facts-on-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u0915 \u0924\u093f\u091c\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u091c\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0928\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u092f\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59a244364f1c1bdd0f8b4612","slug":"salman-khan-complete-29-years-in-bollywood-his-first-heroine-renu-arya-disappear","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0917\u0941\u092e\u0928\u093e\u092e \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u0906\u091c \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59a3a18a4f1c1b0a578b456e","slug":"akshay-kumar-shares-video-trained-dog-how-to-use-toilet","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"OMG :\u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0949\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u2018\u092b\u094d\u0932\u0936\u2019 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"596c9bc74f1c1b40658b46a2","slug":"firaq-gorakhpuri-got-first-gyanpeeth-award-for-urdu-literature","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932: \u091c\u092c \u092b\u093c\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0915\u093c \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b\u093c \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948...","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"59a1464b4f1c1b28718b456b","slug":"ganesh-vandana-on-ganesh-puja-by-shankar-mahadevan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u090f\u0915\u0926\u0902\u0924\u093e\u092f \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0924\u0941\u0923\u094d\u0921\u093e\u092f \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940\u0924\u0928\u092f\u093e\u092f \u0927\u0940\u092e\u0939\u093f","category":{"title":"Irshaad","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0926","slug":"irshaad"}}
{"_id":"59a194684f1c1b396d8b4606","slug":"poonam-singh-if-you-come","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u092a\u0942\u0928\u092e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0940\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u090f\u0939\u0938\u093e\u0938 ","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!