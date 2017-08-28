Download App
kavya kavya

परिवार संग संजय दत्त और अर्पिता खान ने बप्पा को किया विदा, देखें तस्वीरें

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 12:31 PM IST
sanjay dutt and arpita khan sharma with family celebrates Ganpati Visarjan

बॉलीवुड इन दिनों बप्पा के जश्न में डूबा हुआ है। कोई अपने बप्पा खुद बना रहा है तो कोई इस जश्न को लेकर बड़ी पार्टी दे रहा है। सभी इस उत्सव को अपने तरीके से मनाने में लगे हुए हैं। 

संजय दत्त ने मान्यता और बच्चों के साथ खूब धूमधाम से गणपति विसर्जन किया वहीं सलमान खान की बहन अर्पिता ने भी पति आयुष शर्मा और बेटे आहिल के संग गणपति विसर्जन किया।

पढ़ें- मुकेश अंबानी ने मनाई गणेश चतुर्थी, उत्सव में दिखा बॉलीवुड हस्तियों का खास अंदाज

आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें इनकी कुछ खास तस्वीरें। 

