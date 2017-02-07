बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दीपिका को रणबीर के साथ नहीं देख सकती ये खिलाड़ी, दिया बड़ा बयान
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 05:04 PM IST
बेशक रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण एक-दूसरे के दीवाने हों लेकिन कोई है जो उन्हें साथ नहीं देखना चाहता। और आप हैरान रह जाएंगे जब इस शख्स का नाम जानेंगे।
