सलमान का आमिर के नाम संदेश, लिखा- प्रोफेशनली मैं तुमसे नफरत करता हूं...
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
salman said aamir i hate you professionally{"_id":"585c9b4b4f1c1b1917e39a14","slug":"salman-said-aamir-i-hate-you-professionally","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0936, \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e- \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u0941\u092e\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u092b\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
दर्शकों के बीच अब सिर्फ एक ही सवाल घूम रहा है कि सलमान खान की 'सुल्तान' अच्छी थी या आमिर खान की 'दंगल'। लेकिन हाल ही में इस सवाल का जवाब खुद सुल्तान सलमान खान ने दिया है। सलमान ने एक ट्वीट कर के कहा कि उनके परिवार ने 'दंगल' देखी और सबने उन्हें बताया कि 'दंगल', 'सुल्तान' से कहीं ज्यादा अच्छी फिल्म है। इतना ही नहीं सलमान ने आगे लिखा कि 'आमिर मैं तुमसे निजी रूप से बहुत प्यार करता हूं लेकिन प्रोफेशनली मैं तुमसे नफरत करता हूं।'
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.