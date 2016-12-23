आपका शहर Close

सलमान का आमिर के नाम संदेश, लिखा- प्रोफेशनली मैं तुमसे नफरत करता हूं...

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 12:45 PM IST
salman said aamir i hate you professionally

दर्शकों के बीच अब सिर्फ एक ही सवाल घूम रहा है कि सलमान खान की 'सुल्तान' अच्छी थी या आमिर खान की 'दंगल'। लेकिन हाल ही में इस सवाल का जवाब खुद सुल्तान सलमान खान ने दिया है। सलमान ने एक ट्वीट कर के कहा कि उनके परिवार ने 'दंगल' देखी और सबने उन्हें बताया कि 'दंगल', 'सुल्तान' से कहीं ज्यादा अच्छी फिल्म है। इतना ही नहीं सलमान ने आगे लिखा कि 'आमिर मैं तुमसे निजी रूप से बहुत प्यार करता हूं लेकिन प्रोफेशनली मैं तुमसे नफरत करता हूं।'

