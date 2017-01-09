आपका शहर Close

सलमान और कैटरीना की जासूसी करेगी उनकी ये गर्लफ्रेंड

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 05:41 PM IST
Salman's this girlfriend to keep an eye on Salman-Katrina

एक तरफ जहां फैंस इस बात को लेकर काफी खुश हैं कि सलमान खान और कैटरीना कैफ फिर से साथ आ गए हैं और 'टाइगर जिंदा है' में साथ काम कर रहे हैं, वहीं इससे उनकी गर्लफ्रेंड यूलिया वंतूर की टेंशन बढ़ गई है। वो इस कदर चिंतित हो गई हैं कि उन्हें ये डर सताने लगा है कि सलमान और कैट, जो एक वक्त पर रिलेशन में थे, फिर से करीब आ सकते हैं। इसीलिए यूलिया ने सलमान और कैट पर नजर रखने के लिए एक प्लान रचा है।

सपा का दंगल

मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश ने साबित किया वही हैं सपा के 'बॉस'

akhilesh yadav proves he is the boss of SP.

﻿