सलमान और कैटरीना की जासूसी करेगी उनकी ये गर्लफ्रेंड
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 05:41 PM IST
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 05:41 PM IST
एक तरफ जहां फैंस इस बात को लेकर काफी खुश हैं कि सलमान खान और कैटरीना कैफ फिर से साथ आ गए हैं और 'टाइगर जिंदा है' में साथ काम कर रहे हैं, वहीं इससे उनकी गर्लफ्रेंड यूलिया वंतूर की टेंशन बढ़ गई है। वो इस कदर चिंतित हो गई हैं कि उन्हें ये डर सताने लगा है कि सलमान और कैट, जो एक वक्त पर रिलेशन में थे, फिर से करीब आ सकते हैं। इसीलिए यूलिया ने सलमान और कैट पर नजर रखने के लिए एक प्लान रचा है।
