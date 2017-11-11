Download App
'रेस-3' के सेट पर पहले दिन ही भड़के सलमान खान, काम करने के लिए रख दी ये 4 शर्त

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 08:28 AM IST

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 08:28 AM IST
Salman Khan Will Shoot Film Race 3 Only When These Conditions Are Fulfilled

सलमान खान फिल्म 'रेस-3' को लेकर काफी उत्साहित हैं। वह न सिर्फ फिल्म के एक्टर हैं बल्कि को-प्रोड्यूसर भी हैं। फिल्म की स्टार कास्ट भी उनके खासमखास चेहरों से ही पटी पड़ी है। यहां तक कि फिल्म के निर्देशन की कमान भी अब्बास-मस्तान को हटाकर रेमो डिसूजा को सौंप दी गई है। 9 नवंबर को फिल्म की शूटिंग शुरू हुई। सलमान खान जैसे ही सेट पर पहुंचे भड़क गए। उन्होंने डायरेक्टर और प्रोड्यूसर के सामने चार शर्तें रख दीं।

फारूख अब्दुल्ला का वि‌वादित बयान, कहा- पाक का हिस्सा है PoK और उसका ही रहेगा

Farooq Abdullah says PoK belongs to paksitan must include neighbour for peace
