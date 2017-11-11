'रेस-3' के सेट पर पहले दिन ही भड़के सलमान खान, काम करने के लिए रख दी ये 4 शर्त
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Salman Khan Will Shoot Film Race 3 Only When These Conditions Are Fulfilled{"_id":"5a06b38c4f1c1ba7678bad49","slug":"salman-khan-will-shoot-film-race-3-only-when-these-conditions-are-fulfilled","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0930\u0947\u0938-3' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u0940 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0916 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 4 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सलमान खान फिल्म 'रेस-3' को लेकर काफी उत्साहित हैं। वह न सिर्फ फिल्म के एक्टर हैं बल्कि को-प्रोड्यूसर भी हैं। फिल्म की स्टार कास्ट भी उनके खासमखास चेहरों से ही पटी पड़ी है। यहां तक कि फिल्म के निर्देशन की कमान भी अब्बास-मस्तान को हटाकर रेमो डिसूजा को सौंप दी गई है। 9 नवंबर को फिल्म की शूटिंग शुरू हुई। सलमान खान जैसे ही सेट पर पहुंचे भड़क गए। उन्होंने डायरेक्टर और प्रोड्यूसर के सामने चार शर्तें रख दीं।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.