सलमान खान ने दुनिया से छिपाई अपनी असली उम्र, वोटर आईडी से खुला राज

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 12:50 PM IST
salman khan voter id photo viral on internet

बॉलीवुड के दबंग खान ने कुछ दिन पहले ही अपना 51वां जन्मदिन मनाया था। लेकिन अब खुलासा हुआ है उन्होंने आज तक अपनी असली उम्र छिपाकर रखी है। हाल ही में सामने आए वोटर आई कार्ड से उनकी असली उम्र का खुलासा हो गया है।

