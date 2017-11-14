बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लंबे समय बाद अपनी शादी पर सलमान का बड़ा बयान, आप भी जानें कब लेंगे सात फेरे
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 10:25 AM IST
सलमान खान को बॉलीवुड का मोस्ट एलिजिबल बैचलर कहा जाता है। पूरी दुनिया जानना चाहती है कि आखिर सलमान खान शादी कब करेंगे। हाल ही में सलमान ने अपनी शादी को लेकर एक बड़ा बयान दिया है।
