सलमान ने दिया यूलिया को अनोखा गिफ्ट, क्या शादी की है तैयारी?

मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 02:31 PM IST
Salman Khan gifts alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur an apartment

सलमान और उनकी फ्रेंड यूलिया वंतूर के रिश्ते को लेकर कई सालों से अटकलें लगाई जा रही हैं। हाल ही में खबर आई है कि सलमान खान ने यूलिया वंतूर को रहने के लिए एक अपार्टमेंट गिफ्ट किया है।  बता दें कि यूलिया इससे पहले किराए के एक अपार्टमेंट में रह रही थीं। हालांकि अभी तक इस बात की जानकारी नहीं मिली है कि यूलिया का नया घर कहां पर स्थित है। 

लेकिन कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि उनका घर सलमान के गैलेक्सी अपार्टमेंट की पास ही होगा। हालांकि अभी तक दोनों ने मीडिया में अपने रिलेशनशिप को लेकर कभी कोई बयान नहीं दिया है।

