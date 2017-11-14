Download App
अब दिल्ली में होगा सलमान के DA-BANGG टूर का जलवा, यहां जानें सारी डिटेल

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 02:52 PM IST
salman khan da bangg tour will reach delhi on 10th december

चार देशों में धूम मचाने के बाद दबंग खान का 'दा-बंग टूर' नये साल से पहले दिल्लीवासियों को मनोरंजित करने 10 दिसंबर को दिल्ली में दस्तक दे रहा है। ये कॉन्सर्ट दिल्ली के जवाहर लाल नेहरु स्टेडियम में होगा। 

भारत-पाक पर बातचीत शुरू करने के लिए दबाव डाल रहा अमेरिका : रिपोर्ट

US pressures to start talks on India-Pakistan: Report
Comio Mobile

