बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Bdy Spcl: एक लाइलाज बीमारी से जूझ रहे हैं सलमान खान, जानें सलमान के एेसे ही कई और राज
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
salman khan birthday special story
{"_id":"586115f94f1c1b8259eeb5fd","slug":"salman-khan-birthday-special-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bdy Spcl: \u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u091d \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0947\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 12:13 PM IST
बॉलीवुड के दबंग खान को जन्मदिन की बधाई। जी हां, आज सुपरस्टार सलमान का बर्थडे है। अपनी जिंदगी के 51 साल पूरे कर चुके सलमान का जन्म 27 दिसंबर 1965 को हुआ था। सलमान की जिंदगी एक खुली किताब की तरह है जिसका हर पन्ना पढ़ा जा चुका है। इसके बावजूद सलमान के बारे में कुछ ऐसी बातें पता चली हैं जिन्हें आप यकीनन पहली बार जानेंगे। आइए जानते हैं....
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58636e9d4f1c1b7675eec412","slug":"poonam-pandey-christmas-video-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIDEO: \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u0928\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921, \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0938\u092e\u0938 \u0939\u0949\u091f \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5863383e4f1c1b8940eeceb3","slug":"salman-khan-and-aishwarya-rai-met-in-a-award-function","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0936\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u092d\u093e\u0908\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0948\u0928\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0924 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586115f94f1c1b8259eeb5fd","slug":"salman-khan-birthday-special-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bdy Spcl: \u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u091d \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0947\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top