जब पीएम मोदी की अंगुली कटी तो सलमान खान ने खुद लगाया बैंडेज

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 04:19 PM IST
salman khan bandage pm modi finger

देश में पीएम मोदी के लाखों फैंस हैं। उनकी फैन लिस्ट में बॉलीवुड के कई सितारों का नाम भी शामिल है। जिसमें सलमान खान सबसे ऊपर हैं। सलमान कई बार सोशल मीडिया पर पीएम मोदी के लिए फैसलों का समर्थन करते दिखाई दिए हैं।

pmmodi salman khan

﻿