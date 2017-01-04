आपका शहर Close

किसी मंत्री के पोते को नहीं, शाहिद के भाई को डेट कर रही हैं सैफ की बेटी

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 11:56 AM IST
Saif's daughter Sara is dating Shahid's brother Ishan Khattar!

अब तक ऐसी खबरें थीं कि सैफ अली खान की बेटी सारा अली खान एक नेता के पोते वीर पहाड़िया को डेट कर रही हैं लेकिन अब साफ हो गया है कि उनकी जिंदगी में वीर नहीं बल्कि कोई और है। सारा जिस शख्स को डेट कर रही हैं उसका नाम जानकर आप भी चौंक जाएंगे।

