बॉलीवुड हीरोइन करीना कपूर खान ने पिछले साल दिसंबर में एक बेटे को जन्म दिया। जन्म के बाद से ही सैफ और करीना का बेटा सोशल मीडिया का सरताज बना हुआ है और इसका मूल कारण उसका नाम है। जी हां आपको बता दें कि छोटे नवाब सैफ अली खान और उनकी पत्नी करीना कपूर खान ने अपने बेटे का नाम तैमूर रखा है। तैमूर नाम को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर विवादों का सिलसिला जारी है। लेकिन अब पिता सैफ अली खान ने खुद इस बात पर से पर्दा उठाया है कि उन्होंने क्यों अपने बेटे का नाम तैमूर रखा है।
