आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

सैफ ने किया खुलासा, आखिर क्यों रखा बेटे का नाम तैमूर...

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 06:20 PM IST
saif ali khan said that why he choose the name taimur

बॉलीवुड हीरोइन करीना कपूर खान ने पिछले साल दिसंबर में एक बेटे को जन्म दिया। जन्म के बाद से ही सैफ और करीना का बेटा सोशल मीडिया का सरताज बना हुआ है और इसका मूल कारण उसका नाम है। जी हां आपको बता दें कि छोटे नवाब सैफ अली खान और उनकी पत्नी करीना कपूर खान ने अपने बेटे का नाम तैमूर रखा है। तैमूर नाम को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर विवादों का सिलसिला जारी है। लेकिन अब पिता सैफ अली खान ने खुद इस बात पर से पर्दा उठाया है कि उन्होंने क्यों अपने बेटे का नाम तैमूर रखा है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bollywood news bollywood news in hindi

महागठबंधन की तैयारी

किस-किस पार्टी से गठबंधन कर सकते हैं अखिलेश, किसे कितनी सीटें?

akhilesh planning on seats and party for alliance

Most Viewed

पति को धोखा देकर इस शख्स को डेट कर रही है ये हीरोइन, युवराज से भी चला था अफेयर

kim sharma dating with a fashion designer
  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सलमान खान ने दुनिया से छिपाई अपनी असली उम्र, वोटर आईडी से खुला राज

salman khan voter id photo viral on internet
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

करीना-करिश्मा चाहती हैं ये हीरोइन बने उनकी 'भाभी'

Kareena-Karisma want this actress to become their bhabhi
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
﻿