Download App
आपका शहर Close

शाहरुख खान के फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, जल्द आएगी 'डॉन-3' लेकिन...

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, presented by : श्रीलता

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 03:10 PM IST
Ritesh Sidhwani Reveals His Plan About Making Film Don 3 With Shah Rukh Khan

शाहरुख खान के फैन्स के लिए अच्छी खबर है। सब कुछ अगर ठीक रहा तो फिल्म 'डॉन 3' जल्द ही बड़े पर्दे पर दिखेगी। निर्माता रितेश सिधवानी ने यह कन्फर्म करते हुए बताया कि वो एक अच्छी स्क्रिप्ट का इंतजार कर रहे हैं । जैसे ही उन्हें एक अच्छी कहानी मिलती है वह इस पर काम शुरू कर देंगे।

Comments

Browse By Tags

shah rukh khan don 3 ritesh sidhwani

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

PoK पर फारूक के बिगड़े बोल, 70 साल में तय नहीं कर पाए अब कहते हैं ये हमारा हिस्सा है

Farooq Abdullah give reaction on POK
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

इंटीमेट सीन में ऐसा बहका था हीरो, कट बोलने के बाद भी खोल दी थी हीरोइन की ड्रेस

When Bollywood Actors Lost Control While Shooting intimate Scenes
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

संजय लीला भंसाली पर रखा 5 करोड़ का ‌इनाम, 1 दिसंबर को भारत बंद की धमकी

karni sena threat to bharat bandh on 1 december and 5 crore rupee on sanjay leela bhansali head
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इस शादीशुदा हीरोइन पर आया था आशुतोष राणा का दिल, सेट से धक्के मारकर निकाल दिए गए थे

ashutosh rana birthday special story know about his unknown facts
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

कंगना रनौत की जिंदगी में आया नन्हा मेहमान, दिल जीत लेंगी ये तस्वीरें

Kangana Ranaut Sister Rangoli Chandel Blessed With Baby Boy Prithiviraj
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

'स्वैग से स्वागत' करने के लिए तैयार हैं कटरीना कैफ, देखें तस्वीरें

Don’t know about Swag but Katrina Kaif Swagat
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

संजय लीला भंसाली पर रखा 5 करोड़ का ‌इनाम, 1 दिसंबर को भारत बंद की धमकी

karni sena threat to bharat bandh on 1 december and 5 crore rupee on sanjay leela bhansali head
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!