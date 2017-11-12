बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PoK को लेकर बुरी तरह से ट्रोल हुए ऋषि कपूर, यूजर्स ने कहा- दो पैग लगाओ और सो जाओ
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 07:56 AM IST
एक्टर ऋषि कपूर एक बार फिर से विवाद का शिकार हो गए। 65 साल के हो चुके ऋषि ने पाक आधिकृत कश्मीर और पाकिस्तान को लेकर एक ट्वीट किया, जिसके बाद वो ट्विटर पर बुरी तरह से ट्रोल हो गए। ऋषि के ट्वीट पर ट्विटर यूजर्स ने उन्हें काफी नसीहत दी।
