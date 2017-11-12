Download App
PoK को लेकर बुरी तरह से ट्रोल हुए ऋषि कपूर, यूजर्स ने कहा- दो पैग लगाओ और सो जाओ

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 07:56 AM IST
rishi kapoor trolled on twitter after his tweet on PoK

एक्टर ऋषि कपूर एक बार फिर से विवाद का शिकार हो गए। 65 साल के हो चुके ऋषि ने पाक आधिकृत कश्मीर और पाकिस्तान को लेकर एक ट्वीट किया, जिसके बाद वो ट्विटर पर बुरी तरह से ट्रोल हो गए। ऋषि के ट्वीट पर ट्विटर यूजर्स ने उन्हें काफी नसीहत दी। 

