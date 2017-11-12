Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

मरने से पहले पाक जाना चाहते हैं ऋषि कपूर, PoK पर बताया पाकिस्तान का हक

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक मिश्रा

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 07:58 AM IST
rishi kapoor: i want to see pakistan before I die, PoK is pakistans'

बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज एक्टरों में से एक ऋषि कपूर 65 साल के हो चुके हैं और वह पाकिस्तान घूमने जाना चाहते हैं। इस बात को लेकर उन्होंने एक ट्वीट भी किया। ऋषि कपूर ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा,'मैं 65 साल का हूं और मरने से पहले पाकिस्तान देखना चाहता हूं।'

Comments

Browse By Tags

rishi kapoor pakistan pok farooq abdhulla

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने को बताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई

Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

इंटीमेट सीन में ऐसा बहका था हीरो, कट बोलने के बाद भी खोल दी थी हीरोइन की ड्रेस

When Bollywood Actors Lost Control While Shooting intimate Scenes
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इस शादीशुदा हीरोइन पर आया था आशुतोष राणा का दिल, सेट से धक्के मारकर निकाल दिए गए थे

ashutosh rana birthday special story know about his unknown facts
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

वर्दी पहने शख्स ने विद्या से कहा- 'पैसे लेकर जिस्म दिखाती हो, एक जवान ने देखा तो आफत आ गई'

army men derogatory comments on vidya balan video viral
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

B'Day Spl: 23 साल बड़े एक्टर पर फिदा थी ये एक्ट्रेस, बिन शादी बनी दो बच्चों की 'मां'

birthday special story of Bollywood sensation raveena tandon
  • गुरुवार, 26 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी की 'मंटो' की शूटिंग पूरी, जानें कब होगी रिलीज

Biopic on Saadat Hasan Manto set for release in mid 2018
  • शनिवार, 14 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

अमिताभ बच्चन की वो दस जोड़ियां जिन्होंने रोमांस, दोस्ती और अदावत का मतलब समझाया

10 UNFORGETTABLE PAIRS OF AMITABH BACCHAN 0:58
  • शनिवार, 7 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!