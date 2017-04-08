आपका शहर Close

सलमान-अक्षय की इस हीरोइन को पड़े फिल्मों के लाले, मजबूरी में करेगी रियलटी शो

amarujala.com- Written by: संगीता तोमर

Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 08:28 PM IST
Rimi Sen who worked with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar may appear on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

उस वक्त सभी हीरोइनों के होश उड़ गए थे जब पहली ही फिल्म के बाद रिमी सेन ने खुद को टॉप की हीरोइनों में शुमार कर लिया। रिमी सेन ने 2003 में आई फिल्म 'हंगामा' से डेब्यू किया जो काफी हिट रही। इस फिल्म ने रिमी सेन के करियर को बॉलीवुड में स्थापित कर दिया जिसके बाद उन्होंने बड़े बजट की कई फिल्मों में साथ काम किया।

Your Story has been saved!
Top