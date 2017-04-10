आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

पहली फिल्म में इतनी मजबूर थी ये हीरोइन, डायरेक्टर ने करवा डाले मनमाने सीन

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written by: संगीता तोमर

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 05:40 PM IST
Reena Roy hot intimate scene 'Zaroorat' movie, interesting and unknown facts

जरूरत इंसान से क्या क्या नहीं करवा देती। इसी जरूरत के आगे कई बार इंसान ऐसे ऐसे काम करने के लिए मजबूर हो जाता है कि बाद में उसे उनका पछतावा भी होता है। एक्ट्रेस रीना रॉय भी एक बार ऐसी जरूरत का शिकार हुईं जिसका फायदा कई लोगों ने उठाया।


ये भी पढ़ें - कैट को किस करने में असहज हुआ एक्टर तो डायरेक्टर बोला, 'बंद कमरे में करो प्रैक्टिस'

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

reena roy bollywood news in amar ujala

ना'पाक' करतूत

पाक ने कुलभूषण जाधव को दी फांसी की सजा, भारत बोला- ये हत्या की साजिश

pakistan sentenced indian national kulbhushan jadhav to death

Most Viewed

बेटा-बेटी और पति की मौत के बाद ऐसी जिंदगी जी रहीं जगजीत सिंह की पत्नी, 27 साल से नहीं गाया गाना

gazal singer Jagjit Singh wife chitra singh com back for singing
  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

जब कुंवारी माधुरी दीक्षित से डायरेक्टर ने साइन करवाया 'नो प्रेग्नेंसी क्लॉज'

Madhuri Dixit no pregnancy clause by Subhash Ghai for Khalnayak, interesting facts
  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

पहली फिल्म में इतनी मजबूर थी ये हीरोइन, डायरेक्टर ने करवा डाले मनमाने सीन

Reena Roy hot intimate scene 'Zaroorat' movie, interesting and unknown facts
  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

Also View

अपनी मौत पर कोई तमाशा नहीं चाहता था ये सुपरस्टार, घरवालों को दी थी हिदायत

Actor Raaj Kumar unknown and interesting facts, died of throat cancer
  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

फिल्मों में आने से पहले ट्रेन में गाने गाता था ये एक्टर, उड़ चुकी है मौत की अफवाह

'Meri Pyaari Bindu' actor Ayushmann Khurrana used too sing in trains, now he is a star
  • शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

कैट को किस करने में असहज हुआ एक्टर तो डायरेक्टर बोला, 'बंद कमरे में करो प्रैक्टिस'

When Gulshan Grover and Katrina Kaif practised kissing behind closed doors
  • गुरुवार, 6 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top