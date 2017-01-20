आपका शहर Close

इस हीरोइन पर लगा बिजली चोरी का आरोप, केस हुआ दर्ज

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 11:44 AM IST
Rati Agnihotri and husband booked in power theft case

एक्ट्रेस रति अग्निहोत्री और उनके पति अनिल विरवानी के खिलाफ बिजली चोरी के मामले में केस दर्ज किया गया है। उन पर आरोप है कि उन्होंने बिजली के मीटर में हेरफेर करके तकरीबन 47 लाख रुपए की बिजली चोरी की है।

युवी के 'युग' की वापसी

युवराज ने 6 साल बाद जड़ा शतक, छलक आए आंखों में आंसू

Yuvraj Singh Slams a Centurry After 2131 Days

