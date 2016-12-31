आपका शहर Close

क्या नए साल के पहले दिन साथ नहीं रहेंगे रणवीर और दीपिका, तस्वीरें खोल रही राज

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 01:03 PM IST
ranveer and deepika are not together in new year eve ?

बीते साल के आखिरी दिन और नए साल के पहले दिन में हर जोड़ी एकसाथ रहने की कोशिश करती है। हर प्यार करने वाली जोड़ी इस दिन को खास बनाने में लगी रहती है लेकिन रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण के साथ ऐसा नहीं हो पा रहा है। साल के आखिरी दिन में शायद दोनों अलग रहें। आपको बता दें कि 25 दिसंबर को भले ही रणवीर दीपिका के साथ रहे हों लेकिन साल के आखिरी दिन वो मुंबई में अकेले नजर आए।

