क्या नए साल के पहले दिन साथ नहीं रहेंगे रणवीर और दीपिका, तस्वीरें खोल रही राज
{"title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921"}}
बीते साल के आखिरी दिन और नए साल के पहले दिन में हर जोड़ी एकसाथ रहने की कोशिश करती है। हर प्यार करने वाली जोड़ी इस दिन को खास बनाने में लगी रहती है लेकिन रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण के साथ ऐसा नहीं हो पा रहा है। साल के आखिरी दिन में शायद दोनों अलग रहें। आपको बता दें कि 25 दिसंबर को भले ही रणवीर दीपिका के साथ रहे हों लेकिन साल के आखिरी दिन वो मुंबई में अकेले नजर आए।
