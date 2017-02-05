शूटिंग सेट पर सबसे ज्यादा नशा करते हैं रणबीर कपूर, स्कूल से थी ड्रग्ल लेने की आदत
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
ranbir kapoor is drug addicted from his school days{"_id":"5896cc414f1c1bcf6de80248","slug":"ranbir-kapoor-is-drug-addicted-from-his-school-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0936\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u0923\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930, \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0925\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0932 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0926\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
रणबीर को थी लाखों लड़कियों के दिलों पर राज करने वाले बॉलीवुड के चॉकलेट हीरो रणबीर कपूर फिल्मों में अपनी एक्टिंग के साथ-साथ अपने इमेज और लुक को लेकर भी चर्चा में रहते हैं। फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में उनके अफेयर की खबरें भी बहुत रहती हैं। लेकिन अब एक बार फिर अपने नशे की लत के चलते रणबीर सुर्खियों में आ रहे हैं। क्या आपको पता है कि इतना स्वीट दिखने वाला हीरो एक समय ड्रग्स लेने का आदी था। सूत्रों के अनुसार एक समय रणबीर बिना ड्रग्स का सेवन किए कोई काम नहीं कर पाते थे।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.