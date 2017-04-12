बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शराब के नशे में टाइगर को 'खूबसूरत महिला' कह गए रामगोपाल वर्मा, फिर मांगी माफी
Ram Gopal Varma targets Tiger Shroff, calls him 'woman', even hits Vidyut Jammwal
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 06:54 PM IST
कुछ वक्त पहले ही जैकी श्रॉफ के बेटे टाइगर श्रॉफ को 'गे' और फिर 'बिकनी बेब' बोलने के बाद रामगोपाल वर्मा ने अब फिर से टाइगर श्रॉफ पर धावा बोला है और इस बार साथ में उन्होंने एक्टर विद्युत जामवाल को भी निशाने पर लिया है।
ये भी पढ़ें - रामगोपाल वर्मा ने टाइगर श्रॉफ को कहा 'बिकनी बेब'
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
