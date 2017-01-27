आपका शहर Close

'रईस' की टीम पर राकेश रोशन का बड़ा इल्जाम, जानिए क्या?

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 27 Jan 2017 04:56 PM IST
Rakesh Roshan makes shocking allegation on 'Raees' team

इस हफ्ते रिलीज हुईं शाहरुख खान की फिल्म 'रईस' और ऋतिक रोशन की फिल्म 'काबिल' में कांटे की टक्कर देखने को मिल रही है। जहां दर्शकों को दोनों ही फिल्में काफी पसंद आ रही हैं वहीं इन दोनों फिल्मों के मेकर्स के बीच अभी भी ठनी हुई है। एक ही दिन रिलीज को लेकर शाहरुख से पहले से ही नाराज चल रहे 'काबिल' के डायरेक्टर और ऋतिक के पिता राकेश रोशन ने अब शाहरुख और उनकी टीम पर बड़ा इल्जाम लगाया है और कहा कि उनके साथ धोखा किया गया है।

