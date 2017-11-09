कमल हासन के बाद अपने बर्थडे के मौके पर सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत कर सकते हैं बड़ा राजनीतिक ऐलान
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Rajinikanth to make special announcement about his political entry on birthday{"_id":"5a0473bc4f1c1ba7678ba77b","slug":"rajinikanth-to-make-special-announcement-about-his-political-entry-on-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092e\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0910\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
पिछले दिनों सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत से खुद पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की मुलाकात के बाद राजनीतिक गलियारों में ये चर्चा आम हो चुकी थी कि वो जल्द ही कोई बड़ी घोषणा कर सकते हैं। पिछले दिनों कमल ने अपनी सवयं की राजनीतिक पार्टी बनाने की बात कहकर पुरे दक्षिण भारत के राजनीति में उथल पुथल मचा दिया था।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.