जब माहिरा हो गई शाहरुख के साथ इतनी रोमांटिक... देखें VIDEO

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 10:40 AM IST
बॉलीवुड के किंग खान की फिल्म 'रईस' ने दुनियाभर में अब तक 259.42 करोड़ रुपये का कारोबार कर लिया है। फिल्म में शाहरुख खान के एक्शन और डायलॉग्स को दर्शकों ने बहुत पसंद किया है। फिल्म में मौजूद सभी गानों की भी बहुत तारीफ हो रही है। आपको बता दें कि इसी बीच शाहरुख ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर 'रईस ' के गाने 'हल्का-हल्का' का लिंक शेयर किया है। ये गाना आज से फिल्म में जोड़ा जाएगा। पहले इस गाने को फिल्म से हटा दिया गया था। 

