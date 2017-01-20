आपका शहर Close

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने लाइट जलाकर बनाए हैं संबंध, खुद किया खुलासा

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 11:22 AM IST
priyanka chopra reveal about her sex life

इन दिनों प्रियंका चोपड़ा बॉलीवुड के साथ हॉलीवुड में भी पैर जमाने में लगी हैं। सेक्सी अदाओं से जलवा बिखेरने वाली देसी गर्ल अपनी सेक्स लाइफ को लेकर चर्चा में आ गई हैं। आम तौर पर प्रियंका इस तरह की बातें करने से बचती हैं लेकिन उन्होंने एक टॉक शो ये सब बता ही दिया।

युवी के 'युग' की वापसी

युवराज ने 6 साल बाद जड़ा शतक, छलक आए आंखों में आंसू

Yuvraj Singh Slams a Centurry After 2131 Days

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने लाइट जलाकर बनाए हैं संबंध, खुद किया खुलासा

priyanka chopra reveal about her sex life
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +

करण जौहर के बाद एक और हीरो ने अपनी मर्दानगी पर किया बड़ा खुलासा

Actor Saattvic says he is gay
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अपने इस 'खास अंग' का बीमा करवाना चाहती हैं सनी लियोन

sunny leone wants body insurance
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +

FlashBack : यश चोपड़ा के साथ था इस हीरोइन का अफेयर, हाउसवाइफ बनने के डर से तोड़ दिया था रिश्ता

This actress broke her relation with Yash Chopra for her career
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पहले नंबर पर ट्रेंड हो गई सोनू सूद की KUNG FU YOGA!

JACKIE CHAN'S NEW FILM KUNG FU YOGA TRAILOR RELEASED 2:03
  • गुरुवार, 19 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जानें, बॉलीवुड का मशहूर गीतकार जब राजनीति में उतरा तो पब्लिक ने क्या किया...

bollywood song writer landed in politics
  • गुरुवार, 19 जनवरी 2017
  • +
