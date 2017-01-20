बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने लाइट जलाकर बनाए हैं संबंध, खुद किया खुलासा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
priyanka chopra reveal about her sex life
{"_id":"588071474f1c1ba825efe0cf","slug":"priyanka-chopra-reveal-about-her-sex-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 11:22 AM IST
इन दिनों प्रियंका चोपड़ा बॉलीवुड के साथ हॉलीवुड में भी पैर जमाने में लगी हैं। सेक्सी अदाओं से जलवा बिखेरने वाली देसी गर्ल अपनी सेक्स लाइफ को लेकर चर्चा में आ गई हैं। आम तौर पर प्रियंका इस तरह की बातें करने से बचती हैं लेकिन उन्होंने एक टॉक शो ये सब बता ही दिया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588071474f1c1ba825efe0cf","slug":"priyanka-chopra-reveal-about-her-sex-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"5880547a4f1c1be92eefdfd3","slug":"actor-saattvic-says-he-is-gay","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u094c\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"588041fa4f1c1bc92befdf3a","slug":"sunny-leone-wants-body-insurance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 '\u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0917' \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"588068aa4f1c1ba825efe075","slug":"this-actress-broke-her-relation-with-yash-chopra-for-her-career","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"FlashBack : \u092f\u0936 \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930, \u0939\u093e\u0909\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0907\u092b \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"5880547a4f1c1be92eefdfd3","slug":"actor-saattvic-says-he-is-gay","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u094c\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"587f9b4a4f1c1bf069efe196","slug":"jackie-chan-s-new-film-kung-fu-yoga-trailor-released","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0942 \u0938\u0942\u0926 \u0915\u0940 KUNG FU YOGA!","category":{"title":"Entertainment","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928","slug":"entertainment"}}
{"_id":"587bb61c4f1c1b3403efe5d9","slug":"bollywood-song-writer-landed-in-politics","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0917\u0940\u0924\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u092c \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u092c\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top